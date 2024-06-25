Do Any Major Slots Developers Design Titles for PlayStation?

If you are like me and enjoy playing online fruit machines on any of today’s best fully licensed and regulated websites, you may have also noticed just how good the content is getting.

Today’s most popular online fruit machines have some amazing 3D-rendered graphics and animated sequences that wouldn’t seem out of place in a triple-A video game that I can play on my PlayStation.

That’s what got me wondering: do any major online fruit machine development studios also design titles for PlayStation? Let’s dive in to find out.

Do any companies that make online fruit machines design content for PlayStation?

There are currently over 100 different companies that specialise in crafting their own unique online fruit machines, but after doing a little digging, I couldn’t find any top-tier development studios that design titles for PlayStation, much to my surprise.

If you look at online fruitys from ten to 15 years ago (and beyond) and then compare them to today’s most popular fruitys from award-winning providers, the difference is like night and day. I find that some of today’s best titles are more like something you can play on a PlayStation 4 or 5.

Companies today that craft the world’s most popular online fruit machines have taken this sector to exciting new levels, thanks to better computer programming and development software, AI-powered systems and tools that have improved the graphics and animated sequences.

The market-leading software providers today also have creative teams that make fruitys with more immersive storylines and likeable characters that all add to the experience.

I remember that the first company to really push the boundaries of what is possible in online fruit machines was Microgaming (a multi-award-winning software provider that Games Global acquired in May 2022).

When this company released the now iconic Jurassic Park online fruity in 2014, it was the first product of its kind to feature Parallax Scrolling effects, which netted them the Digital Product of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards.

After the huge success of this hit title, I started to notice many more online fruitys heading in this direction with amazing graphics and immersive animations that lead to more engaging content.

Which online fruitys have the best graphics and animations?

I’m currently signed up to around 15 or so UK-licensed websites offering real money online fruit machines, all of which were recommended to me by the experts on the globally renowned https://www.johnslots.com/en/ review site.

I signed up to so many different sites to take advantage of the welcome bonuses and so I could gain access to certain exclusive online fruitys that can only be found on certain sites.

After playing countless online fruitys from all of the major providers, the best feature-rich fruitys with the most impressive graphics and animated sequences are the following hit tiles, which I think everyone should know about in 2024.

Some of these titles and genres are less than a year old (so released in 2023-24), and others are over five years old but are just as popular today as the day they were released.

Some of the most impressive visuals occur during the second-screen bonus rounds that take place away from the reels, and I’ve noticed that others occur in play as you spin the reels when certain features trigger.

Examples include (in no particular order of importance):

Name: Lara Croft – Tomb of the Sun . Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Triple Edge Studios

. Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Triple Edge Studios Name: The Goonies Megaways . Software provider/development studio: Blueprint Gaming

. Software provider/development studio: Blueprint Gaming Name: Gonzo’s Quest Megaways . Software provider/development studio: Red Tiger

. Software provider/development studio: Red Tiger Name: Temple Tumble Megaways . Software provider/development studio: BTG

. Software provider/development studio: BTG Name: Thunderstruck – Wild Lightning: Link & Win . Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Triple Edge Studios

. Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Triple Edge Studios Name: Jurassic Park Gold – Link & Win . Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Stormcraft Studios

. Software provider/development studio: GamesGlobal/Stormcraft Studios Name: Dead or Alive II . Software provider/development studio: NetEnt

. Software provider/development studio: NetEnt Name: Robocop – Cash Collect . Software provider/development studio: Playtech/Origins

. Software provider/development studio: Playtech/Origins Name: Breaking Bad – Cash Collect & Link . Software provider/development studio: Playtech/Origins

. Software provider/development studio: Playtech/Origins Name: Curse of the Werewolves Megaways. Software provider/development studio: Pragmatic Play

These are just a few examples showing how the top providers are taking online fruitys to the next level, making them more like blockbuster triple-A titles rather than merely 5-reeled fruitys. I believe they are far more immersive than ever and more enjoyable to play.

Honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of my suggestions and want more with epic animations and graphics, then I can also recommend checking out Planet of the Apes, Game of Thrones, Big Bad Wolf – Pigs of Steel, and Primate King Megaways.

Others include King Kong Cash Go Bananas Megaways, Guns ‘N Roses, Motörhead, Rogue Rates of Nitropolis, Nightmares Vs Gigablox, and King Arthur 10K Ways, to name just a few of my favourites.

The last thing I will say to anyone aged 18 or above (or who is of legal age in their country to play online fruit machines with real money, which is 19 in certain Canadian regions and 21 in the US)) is always to gamble responsibly.

The easiest way I’ve found that always ensures I remain within my budget is to set as many ‘safer gambling’ tools as possible.

The most effective tool for me is the monthly deposit limit (you can also set daily and weekly deposit limits). Others find that setting session time reminders or win/loss limits helps them. The point I’m trying to make is to be sensible and set your limits from the moment you sign up anywhere so you don’t spend more than you can afford playing any of your favourite online fruit m

