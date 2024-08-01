Did You Hear? Sony Dissipates The 8K Logo From All Its PS5 Boxes!

It’s not been long since the news has already been spread in parts of the world. But more than the commoners, the news was devastating mostly for PS5 lovers. It left everyone thinking: what could be the possible reason why Sony gave up on its 8K logo? After all, it was an essential inclusion in all PlayStation packages!

In the midst of the chaos, the news of a new PS5 pro entering the market has shared some sense of relief. Let's get into more detail through this comprehensive guide.

Going Back In Time…

It was late 2020 when Sony launched its newly improvised PlayStation, PS5. It was accompanied by an FAQ stating that it had a compatible console that boasted 8K displays. This was also when Sony added that if a future system software update comes, the system will be competent enough to output resolutions.

Moreover, the extent of these resolutions would range upto 8K if the content becomes available. To date, only The Touryst internally renders at 8K 60 frames for every second. Now, you might compare it with Minecraft-style, which also looks good but is not as extraordinary as 8K.

If you ever play The Touryst, you’ll notice the 8K rendering coming down to as low as 4K. But things aren’t the same as before. At the beginning of 2024, Sony sponged out the 8K badge from its new PS5 retail game packaging. With the help of Archive’s Wayback Machine by the Internet, it seems as if the change happened somewhere between January and February.

However, the brand has not announced anything publicly yet, and neither has shared any comments on this matter.

What Were The Reactions Of Such A Massive Change?

For changes that are this big, small reactions cannot be expected. A lot of retailers have already started using images of the boxes they had before and shared them on the product pages. But it is rather impossible to predict anything because the magnitude of the entire situation depends completely on the people you ask.

Users don’t like it much when a brand as reputed and established as Sony advertises one thing for a feature and offers them something else. It could be easily perceived as a trait. Some also argue, stating that all Sony did was banked on 8K tech, but there were no plans of retaining it in the future.

It’s not like an online game that would visit a website and learn more about it. The problem is far more deeply rooted. And the primary question is: what was the harm in continuing like before and pushing another update for the 8K output? Gamers would be satisfied even if a single game supports 8K!

Sony’s Word On The New PS5

For the past few months, there have been indigenous rumors about the latest PS5 Pro, which claims to be 10 times more attractive than the usual ones. But Sony hasn’t announced anything publicly.

As far as we know, the Pro model will be arriving very soon and might witness a substantial mid-generation jump that is going to be 45% faster than its original counterpart. There is no clarity about Sony’s plan to feature the PS5 Pro with an 8K projection.

The only announcement about the new PlayStation 5 Pro by Sony suggests that it is the most lucrative console generation crafted to date. However, it has come into existence after more than a decade. Well, the best thing for gamers is the PS4 still dominates and has half of the player base.

Conclusion

Well, the news about PS5 Pro being featured in 8K is yet to come, but what we can say right now is that the experience would be extraordinary. As a user, it comes as the responsibility of each and every gamer to keep looking for better features that make the PS5 Pro class apart from the others.

Well, the news about PS5 Pro being featured in 8K is yet to come, but what we can say right now is that the experience would be extraordinary. As a user, it comes as the responsibility of each and every gamer to keep looking for better features that make the PS5 Pro class apart from the others.

