Community Poll: Would You Buy A New Handheld PlayStation?

As we reported on a little bit ago, Sony is potentially interested in coming back to the handheld gaming market. That is, not a Portal remote console thing, but an actual and legitimate handheld gaming console. Like a Vita 2, or something along those lines.

So that’s why we’re running this here poll thing. Would YOU buy a new Vita-like console in 2024? If so, would it be a day one thing? We’d also love to hear from you in the comments! Maybe share some of your handheld gaming memories, or just express why you would or would not buy a new Sony handheld.

Would You Buy A New PlayStation Handheld? Yeah, it'd be a day-one buy! Yeah, but after seeing the Portal, I'm a bit hesitant Eh, maybe, it's a 50/50 from me I'm on the fence, but leaning towards no Only if it's on sale, but probably not otherwise No, I have zero interest in a new handheld from Sony

