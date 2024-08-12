Can PlayStation Keep Up with Xbox’s Growing Cloud Gaming Service?

There’s ample debate on whether or not cloud gaming will take off more than it has done so far. In recent years smartphone development and gaming on devices including iPhone and Android games have become big news – but now the focus has shifted away. Let’s look at whether Sony can keep up with Xbox’s understated domination.

Sony thinks the market will expand in a decade

Recently, experts from Sony have said on record that they think the cloud gaming market might become ‘more vital’ sooner rather than later – and possibly within the next decade or so. Between 2025 and 2035, therefore, according to Sony fans can expect to see more in the way of an increase in interest and options for those players keen on getting into gaming on the cloud, like the ones found here: https://plarium.com/en/games/os/android-games/

However, Sony perhaps has more interest in bigging it up than their nearest (and so far) most successful rivals in the market.

Xbox is making moves, albeit quietly

Speaking on the same topic, one of Xbox’s leading experts Matt Booty stated that as far as he was concerned the market for gaming on the cloud was small – and that their company was only really investing in it to appear current.

That may be a subtle bit of flim-flam on Xbox’s part, of course! In recent months the company has taken on a good deal of third-party partnerships within the sphere, not to mention making an extension of their game pass available for multiple devices.

Cloud gaming services have provided a talking point

There has been a great deal of friction regarding cloud gaming services for Microsoft – particularly with regulators in the United Kingdom, the CMA over there has already blocked a deal the company was going to make regarding their merger with Activision Blizzard. This was down to fears it would give them too large a share of the market as things stand.

In contrast, so far PlayStation seems to be playing things cooler as regards their desire to embrace cloud gaming services, with their focus placed on current gamers being able to stream cloud games through their PlayStation 5s in the coming years.

Speaking about the proposed Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger, Sony’s Jim Ryan said that the Xbox game pass had the potential to be ‘value destructive’ and that this was a commonly held view by publishers. He also went further, saying that he felt it would be unprofitable for Microsoft and that so far the company appeared to be losing a lot of money on it.

Indeed the CMA, who ultimately banned the merger spent time investigating the Microsoft/Activision merger and during this found that any game arriving on their Game Pass (according to this article here – https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/playstation-boss-claims-publishers-unanimously-dislike-value-destructive-xbox-game-pass/) had suboptimal sales for around a year after its first addition. Microsoft would be aware of this, and it would have some impact on the kind of games that would join Sony’s PlayStation Plus.

Xbox clearly wants to be more involved than they say

So, with their already strong position it does seem, on the face of it – even with the CMA ban that Microsoft wants to be a little bit more than ‘just involved’. However, as always, there’s a small caveat – and that’s the fact that Microsoft is the only first-party console platform with a streaming service that seems to boost its games from day one of sale.

At the moment, Sony falls down by being unwilling to add certain games to its streaming library – often until months after their release. Third-party games are also available on Steam. What this means is that Microsoft holds a strong position and it’s determined solely by the fact it’s the only major platform to aggressively push forward in the cloud gaming realm. That’s going to make it tougher for Sony to catch up, in the longer term.

Share this: Facebook

X

