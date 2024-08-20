Best PlayStation Games for Gambling Enthusiasts

Gaming and gambling have blurred the lines that separate them in recent years, with the best betting sites offering a more immersive gaming experience for their customers, especially in slot games.

There are also elements of gambling creeping into the gaming world, some more obvious than others. This can make it a good proposition for players who have signed up for Gamstop and can no longer access UK-licensed betting sites.

Online gambling expert Kane Pepi does provide some alternatives, with a selection of UK casinos not on Gamstop that have been reviewed based on their security, reputation, payment methods, selection of games, and bonuses.

But consumers who want the fun of traditional casino games without spending real money each time they wish to play can enjoy a variety of PlayStation games, with some of the best titles mentioned below.

GTA V

Rockstar Games smash hit Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 200 million units across different platforms since it was released in 2013 and fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment.

One of the most interesting things in the game, apart from the causal violence and theft, was the integrated gambling platform. The deal with Diamond Casino and Resort saw players able to access top casino games.

Only players who had signed up for the in-game membership plan could access the casino, and a VIP membership was required to access all features.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in late 2018 and sees players travel back to 1899 where they try to survive the Wile West. Like GTA, Red Dead Redemption 2 is packed with violence, but also offers players the chance to visit saloons and take part in blackjack and poker games among others.

While there is no real-life monetary benefit, the character can win money by gambling, helping them to progress through the game.

Pure Hold’em

Casinos that feature in games provide a fun way for players to experience something a bit different from their regular tasks, and they can also help with game progression.

However, not everyone who wants to play gambling games also wants to play the part of a Wild West outlaw or car thief. For purists who are looking to enjoy a risk-free game of poker, Pure Hold’em is a great option.

The game includes an in-depth tutorial for novices and allows players to choose their difficulty level based on their ability. Players can enjoy multiplayer options or take on AI competitors.

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

The Four Kings Casino and Slots is another great game that focuses purely on the fun of gambling. Players can choose from a variety of traditional casino games like roulette, blackjack, and poker, as well as some great slot machines.

This immersive casino simulation allows players to create their 3D avatar before starting, so they can create a player just like them.

Prominence Poker

Prominence Poker is another excellent option for poker players to hone their skills. Players can win chips as they progress, which can then be exchanged for in-app purchases.

It focuses on Texas Hold’em and can be played with as many as six players, or you can enjoy tense head-to-head competitions instead.

Vegas Party

As the gambling capital of the World, it is inevitable that Las Vegas would have a game styled on its incredible selection of casinos and games.

Unlike most games, players can choose from a variety of casinos and there are ten games to enjoy. As you might expect, this game includes classic casino games and replicates the fun and excitement of the Vegas Strip.

