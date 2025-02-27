6 Best PlayStation Games with Casino Minigames

Nowadays, some of the best video games include casino games and betting as side-objectives or mini-games. These games generally distract players from the larger story of the game, or the players can play these games as side missions.

Since these games are mainly side missions and short challenges, these small and light-hearted games are simple and objective. As a result, they are easier to complete than the main gain. However, as always, these small casino games are extremely addictive.

Therefore, if you want to learn about the best PlayStation games that come with casino minigames, read on.

The Inclusion of Casino Minigames on PlayStation Games

Casino minigames have been present in many big games for a long time. For example, if you remember Legend of Zelda. There was a mission where you could go inside a cave and could gamble away your Rupias.

Even now, there are certain PlayStation games that offer casino minigames as side missions despite having a strong storyline and thrilling gameplay. Basically, the concept of adding casino minigames brings an enjoyable factor to the PlayStation game that you are playing.

Generally, these activities do not fall under real casino playing, but they feel as exciting as a real one. However, in many cases, the outcome of the casinos can impact the progression of the game.

Although most of these games are about betting and gambling, you do not need to put in real money to earn through these games. Moreover, the money that you earn after winning is not real, too. It is just a casino game inside a PlayStation game that you are playing.

Some of the major casino games that you will find on these PlayStation games include Poker, Blackjack, Slot games, Roulette, and more. These games enhance the mini-game experience of the bigger game that you are playing.

Best PlayStation Games with Casino Minigames

Casino minigames are present in the following PlayStation games:

1. Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption is one of the best open-world RPG games to have ever been made. This game has an enthralling and immersive storyline and classic gameplay. In the game’s setting, you will find a major focus on gambling as the story is set in the late 19th century. Basically, the storyline showed the growing popularity of casinos and the high life in America.

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

This game shows the Old West period of the late 19th century. Here, you can play poker and blackjack as side missions within the main gameplay. For instance, throughout the game, you can sit at tables throughout the world map of the game. Also, you can take part in high-stakes gambling with your in-game money.

In fact, a section of the storyline of the game asks you to play at a casino. The two places where you can play poker in RDR 2 are:

“A Fine Night of Debauchery”

“The Noblest of Men, and a Woman”

The best part of these casino games is that they flow nicely within the environment. Also, there is a realistic visual aspect of playing those missions.

3. GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the biggest open-world games and consists of countless missions and activities. Another great fact about this game is that GTA V has a loyal audience of gamers. However, once the game added “The Diamond Casino & Resort” mission, it attracted new players.

In this mission, when you are at the casino with the in-game player, you can place bets on a wide variety of games. For instance, this casino game lets you play slot machines, blackjack, poker, and more. Apart from that, you can even place your bets on horse racing.

These casino games are engaging. In fact, the gamers get a realistic feel with the laid-back feel and the high-limit tables. You will feel as if you are in a casino in real life.

Although you are gambling in-game with virtual money that you earn inside the game, you will still face the stress and thrill of gambling in GTA V.

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake

You can find an in-game casino in Final Fantasy VII Remake in the Gold Saucer part of the game. This stage shows a kid in a candy store and lets you play a music-based casino.

At this stage of the game, you can engage in a variety of minigames. For example, in Chocobo racing, you can play a betting game where many in-game characters will scoff at you.

Mostly, these games look like childish games rather than real gambling and are kept for amusement only. However, you can still feel the thrill of placing your bets and winning.

5. Watch Dogs

Both Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 consist of gameplay of the hacking genre. It has an amazing storyline, customizable gadgets, and many more in-game features that make it extremely engaging.

Basically, in the game, you need to explore the in-game map despite having endless freedom of movement. Hence, there are countless activities you can perform, out of which casino games and slot games are common. For instance, you can play slot machines, blackjack, poker, and more.

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The game does not have a dedicated casino. However, at the Gwent Card Game level, you will find some features of card games and casinos. For example, you, as a player, can place a bet on the Gwent game with NPCs. Here, you have to use the in-game virtual currency.

Despite that, the gameplay might get dull after some time. However, some casino lovers got so involved in this stage that developers later converted this game into a separate game.

Start Playing Now

As new games come out for PlayStation, most of them include casino mini-games as side missions. This is especially true for open-world and RPGs. As a result, it allows players not to get bored with the storyline of the game and to take breaks for some dopaminergic achievements.

Do you have more games to suggest to this list? Please share them along with your opinions in the comments section below.

