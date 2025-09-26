3 Highlights From The September 2025 State Of Play

Sony’s latest State of Play arrived September 24. Among all the reveals and announcements made, here are three highlights, including a superhero game teased for the last few years.

Return Of A Tekken Classic

Sony has announced the upcoming games for the October PlayStation Plus Catalog. Among those upcoming games available starting October 7, one classic PlayStation game stood out: Tekken 3. This game announcement above starts at the 1:07 mark. It’s a quick announcement, with no price given as of yet.

I remember back in the day browsing the PlayStation Store on my 2011 PlayStation 3, seeing PSOne Classics digital re-releases of Tekken and Tekken 2, and always wondered why doesn’t Bandai Namco also re-release the third game. Maybe it was due to licensing issues, as Tekken 3 was the first and only time in the franchise that the dino manga character Gon (via MangaDex) cameoed. Additionally, one of the only ways to play Tekken 3 outside of arcade machines and the PS1 release (and emulation?) is to play the arcade port included in the PlayStation 2 game Tekken 5.

Whatever the reason for the holdup, Tekken 3 will finally be coming to modern PlayStation systems next month.

20 Years Of God Of War

The God of War franchise turned 20 years old last March, and it looks like Sony is not yet done celebrating the anniversary. It’s another quick announcement, but a Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Controller was revealed, complete with a marking that resembles that of Kratos’s. According to a separate post on the PlayStation Blog, this Limited Edition DualSense Controller will have pre-orders available next week on October 3, at $84.99 and will launch 20 days later.

I’m Arriving Next Year… Bub.

Last but not least, Marvel and Insomniac Games have been teaming up to bring Wolverine his own solo game on modern PlayStation systems since both Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were initially revealed all the way back in 2021. But little to no official announcements on the progress of the Wolverine video game, nor its release window, were made ever since… not even another trailer. Matters were not helped when the game’s supposed release this year was held into question.

At last, murmurs of Wolverine’s possible appearance at this SoP have finally been confirmed, with the title’s gameplay trailer debuting as the showcase’s finale. Unless some kind of unforeseen release change ends up happening, fans now know to wait for sometime during Fall 2026 to get their hands on the upcoming superhero video game.

In case you are curious about seeing the other reveals and announcements, such as the upcoming Pulse Elevate wireless speakers for PC, here is the entire State of Play showcase:

What do you think? Are you excited for Wolverine and these other announcements? Let us know below!