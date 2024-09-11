Is PSX Extreme Going To Review Astro Bot?

Just gonna say it; yes we do have a review of Astro Bot in the works. It’s late because we do not get first-party PlayStation codes on a consistent basis and our reviewer purchased a physical copy so we had to wait until that came in and now that it is, he’s well into playing it.

Furthermore, considering the nature of the game — a love letter to everything PlayStation, we wanted to make sure this review was done right and if that means being late, so be it.

Just wanted to mention that as I’m sure many people are interested in knowing whether or not we will be reviewing it and when it is due out. While I can’t say exactly when it is to be released, I can say with confidence; PSX Extreme is reviewing Astro Bot.

