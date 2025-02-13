Gabe’s State Of Play Highlights

All things considered, like most of State of Plays before it, February 12’s was just as much of a mixed as the rest, but there are some really cool announcements made during it that I want to highlight.

Days Gone Remastered

Okay, to be honest, this was added mostly because it’s a huge deal; Sony is remastering Days Gone, which is a weird decision considering their staunch stance against making a sequel. Odds are, this might actually get me to pick it up down the line.

I want to get around to trying more first-party PlayStation games and this is probably a good one to get around to as I’ll either really enjoy it or side with the people who find it a boring, unimaginative experience.

Dreams Of Another

Dreams of Another is a new game from Q-Games that’s billed as part of their PixelJunk collection, a long-running series of games with its roots dating back to the PS3 days. I’m a sucker for bizarre experience and this game looks to fill that niche.

Dreams of Another is built around the phrase “There is no creation without destruction.” Armed with what looks to be various firearms, you shoot to rebuild the world rather than destroy it. Could it end up being a pretentious game that relies too heavily on its unique mechanic? Perhaps, but I’m still glad to see a studio unafraid of exploring unique mechanics.

Currently, we just know it launches this year.

Darwin’s Paradox!

Darwin’s Paradox looks cute. That’s largely my reasoning, it looks like it will be a short and sweet experience, which is totally fine in my book, as long as the game is a solid time.

You basically play as an octopus and have to navigate this weird food factory after being captured. It heavily reminds me — and much of the internet, it seems — of Oddworld. This game looks like a “my first Oddworld” type of puzzle platformer, which for the record, I’m meaning as a compliment.

Currently, we don’t have a conclusive date, just that it’s releasing this year.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret Of The Mimic

Say what you will about Steel Wool Games’ Security Breach, I have faith that they learned a lot about not releasing an unpolished mess and will be employing that with the next FNAF game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic. While jumpscare-laden horror games aren’t really my jam, I respect the the IP for what it’s become, for better or worse.

Secret of the Mimic is Steel Wool’s second game in the FNAF universe, with Security Breach being their debut as well as the first official open world title. If I had to guess, this time around, the dev has pulled the reigns a bit and is offering more of a linear experience.

Basically, you play as a Fazbear Entertainment employee tasked with retrieving Fazbear technology that was left in Murray’s Costume Manor after the contractor’s disappearance. Stalking you is the Mimic, which can adapt to any suit it wants, making it all-too-likely to be right around the corner.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic releases June 13, which yes, is a Friday.

The Midnight Walk

You can ask almost anyone, and one of the things that they’ll probably tell you is I’m a sucker for aesthetic games. The Midnight Walk is probably one of the only games that I’m looking at picking up Day One.

Developed by MoonHood, this game first popped up a few months ago, and with the State of Play, it really shined bright (pun intended). You have to protect this lost lantern boy, Potboy, as you navigate this grim fantasy world that looks straight out of a horror film.

The Midnight Walk releases on May 8.

What do you think? What were your favorite reveals of this month’s State of Play? Let us know below!

